The Navy has its own Area 51 and it's right in the middle of the Bahamas

- The US Air Force develops and tests their advanced technology at Area 51 in the Nevada desert.
- The US Navy also has their own secretive testing facility, and it’s right in the middle of the Bahamas on Andros island.
- The Navy began developing the base in 1964 to test underwater vehicles, weapons, and systems.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on November 17, 2017.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.