US Navy Suspends Two Top Admirals In Connection With Bribery Scheme Involving Prostitutes

US Navy Vice Adm. Ted Branch (left) and Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless (right)

2 admirals stripped of access to classified material in bribery scheme involving prostitutes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy has suspended access to classified material of two admirals in connection with a massive bribery scheme in Asia involving prostitutes and luxury travel.

Vice Adm. Ted Branch, director of naval intelligence, and Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless, director of intelligence operations, are on temporary leave following suspension of their classified access.

Rear Adm. John F. Kirby, the Navy’s chief of information, said the actions against Branch and Loveless are connected to a naval investigation into illegal and improper relations with a Singapore-based Navy contractor. Three senior Navy officials have been arrested in the case.

Kirby said the allegations against Branch and Loveless involve conduct before their current assignments and rank. Neither officer has been charged with a crime.

Kirby said there is no indication any classified information was breached.

