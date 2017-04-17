Navigate the right way with this smart phone car mount

Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

From helping us navigate the streets to blasting our favorite traffic-busting music, our phones play a big role in our day-to-day commutes. But fiddling with your smartphone while you’re driving isn’t safe: That’s why the folks at ARMOR-X created the One-Lock Air Vent Car Mount.

Intelligently designed, this car mount easily slips onto your car’s air vent for maximum accessibility. It’s compatible with most smartphones, and it includes a click, lock, and release feature for simple but secure mounting to most vehicle vent blades.

Capable of rotating 360 degrees, the mount gives you plenty of room to pick out the ideal angle for viewing your phone. Plus, the clamp is covered with silicon rubber to keep your air vents in pristine shape.

Normally $33 AUD, the ARMOR-X One-Lock Air Vent Car Mount is on sale now for $17 AUD [$12.99 USD], almost 50% off its usual price.

