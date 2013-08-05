Foursquare Co-Founders Haven't Talked Since Naveen Selvadurai Was Pushed Out Of The Company

When Naveen Selvadurai left Foursquare in early 2012, it was spun as an amicable departure.

The media soon learned that Selvadurai had been pushed out of the company he helped found, and he didn’t want to leave. Sources told Business Insider then that Selvadurai tried to “fight” it and the experience was “contentious.”

Asking Selvadurai to leave wasn’t easy for Dennis Crowley either, who remains at Foursquare as the local exploration app’s CEO. But neither have openly talked about it until now.

Fast Company’s Austin Carr got Selvadurai to open up about the bitter departure more than one year ago.

Selvadurai tells Carr it was incredibly difficult for him to walk away from Foursquare. He and Crowley haven’t talked since Selvadurai was told he had to leave. Although a source then told us Selvadurai had been “financially screwed,” Selvadurai says he holds the most of his stock.

“It was definitely a surprise. I wanted to stay. It was definitely some of the most difficult times at the company. I truly feel like an orphan,”

he tells Carr. “We haven’t talked in a long time, since that last conversation…This was my baby. To leave everything behind–it was the worst kind of breakup ever.”

Selvadurai also says there was no role for him at Foursquare, other than to be CEO, which Crowley took to naturally.

Since then, Selvadurai has launched a personal API project. Crowley has faced scrutiny at Foursquare about its growth and future. He’s currently transitioning the company away from check-ins and toward a local discovery experience that generates advertising dollars.

