The Russian Opposition Is Hoping To Fund Itself With A Debit Card

In a somewhat startling use of finance for protest, Russian blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny is issuing a new debit card that will give 1% of transactions made to the nonprofit Fund for Fighting Corruption, which publishes Navalny’s Rospil.info website.



The “Navalny Card” has its own website and promotional video, which we’ve featured below.

RFE/RL reports that the head of Navalny’s fund has refused to reveal the bank that the card will be published in partnership with (apparently because of concerns the bank had), and that the group are expecting as many as 4 million cards to be issued.

While it strikes us as an unusual move, perhaps it reveals something about Navalny, the most prominant grass-roots opposition leader we’ve seen recently in Russia. Navalny, a 35-year-old trained lawyer who studied at Yale, has been secretly courting many members of Russia’s financial elite.

