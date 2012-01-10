This Kremlin Smear Campaign Backfired Due To Poor Photoshopping Skills

An attempt to smear the man who has become the face of Russia’s anti-governmental protests has backfired after a pro-Kremlin newspaper used a doctored images, reports the New York Times.



Aleksei Navalny, the vocal blogger who has played a prominent role in the Moscow protests, appeared in a newspaper distributed by the Kremlin in the city of Yekaterinburg. Alongside him was the exiled oligarch Boris Berezovsky.

Berezovsky has frequently spoken out against the Kremlin, and in particular Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. At times he has stated he will attempt to bring down the government. The picture below, which was published in the newspaper, was used to show that Navalny was a pawn of Berezovsky, working alongside the exiled billionaire to attack the government.

Photo: Anorak

However, all is not what it seems. According to the New York Times, the picture’s original photographer together with Navalny came forward, saying that the image had been altered. Berezovsky had been added to the frame. The original image below shows that on this particular occasion, the smiling Navalny was in fact meeting with New Jersey Nets owner, Mikhail Prokhorov.

Photo: Anorak

Nice Photoshop skills.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.