White House Releases Statement On Navy Yard Shooting

The White House said Monday that President Barack Obama has been briefed on an

active shooting situation at the Washington Navy Yard.

The full statement from a White House official:

“The President has been briefed several times about the unfolding situation at the Washington Navy Yard by Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Lisa Monaco and Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco. The President directed his team to stay in touch with our federal partners, including the Navy and FBI, as well as the local officials. We urge citizens to listen to the authorities and follow directions from the first responders on site.”

NBC Washington is reporting that the Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that at least 10 people have been shot. The Associated Press, citing a Defence Department official, reports that “several people have been killed.”

