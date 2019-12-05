Shooting at Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard leaves 2 dead, one injured. The shooter is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, military official says.

An active-duty US sailor opened fire at the Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam on Wednesday before shooting himself, a military official said.

A 36-year-old man remains in guarded condition at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Honolulu, a spokeswoman for the hospital told Insider.

Chadwick identified the suspect as an active-duty US sailor assigned to the USS Columbia. The victims have not been publicly identified.

A lockdown at the naval base has been lifted, and the area is secure.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick confirmed that three people were killed including the gunman in the shooting, which took place at about 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Chadwick identified the suspect as a male active-duty US sailor assigned to the USS Columbia who died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims have not been publicly identified.

“We are saddened by this incident, & our thoughts & prayers are with the victims & their families,” Chadwick said in a statement on Twitter. “Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard is a vital part of our Navy ohana, & we have generations of people, families, who work there. Our security forces are working closely with agencies investigating this incident, and we are making available counseling and other support to those who need it after this tragedy.”

A spokeswoman at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Honolulu confirmed to Insider that the facility was treating a 36-year-old man who was injured in the shooting. He is in guarded condition.

The base said in a tweet that those shot were Department of Defence civilian workers. It added that the incident took place in the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Docks 2 and 3, which is where ships are brought to be repaired.

The base was initially placed on lockdown, which a US Navy public-information officer said was lifted at 4:15 p.m. local time.

“Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard has been secured,” a Navy public-information officer told Insider. “Base security and Navy investigative services are currently investigating.”

The shipyard is located across from the Pearl Harbour National Memorial, where veterans were scheduled to visit over the weekend to mark the 78th anniversary of the World War II bombing.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai’i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement. “Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbour Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.”

The base said in a statement that family members and naval personnel who would like to attend chaplain and counseling services could do so at Building 2, Room 130, or Family Assistance Centre at Bloch Arena, or call (808) 285-7447.

