HOUSE OF THE DAY: Nautica Founder Sells Park Ave. Apartment At $10 Million Discount

Nautica founder David Chu and his wife have finally sold their 7,700 square foot apartment on Park Avenue for $23 million–that’s $10 million less than their original asking price of $32.8 million (via The New York Observer).



The couple’s now-former home at The Mayfair has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a private terrace with 1,450-square-foot outdoor space.

The house also features a walk-in butler’s pantry and wood-burning fireplaces.

