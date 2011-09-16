HOUSE OF THE DAY: Nautica Founder Sells Park Ave. Apartment At $10 Million Discount

Meredith Galante
park ave

Nautica founder David Chu and his wife have finally sold their 7,700 square foot apartment on Park Avenue for $23 million–that’s $10 million less than their original asking price of $32.8 million (via The New York Observer).

The couple’s now-former home at The Mayfair has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a private terrace with 1,450-square-foot outdoor space.

The house also features a walk-in butler’s pantry and wood-burning fireplaces. 

The dining area and kitchen

Marble floors, marble countertops

The staircase

The living room, with Chu's designer influence

The family room

The patio

A great view of the New York skyline

There's 1,450 square feet of outdoor space

