The Naughtiest Retailers of 2012

The Naughty List isn’t just for misbehaved kids — not in the world of retail anyway.With the help of Consumer Reports, we’ve compiled a list of the top naughty and nice companies of 2012.
Topping our naughty list are companies like BMW and Forever21 which have unfriendly practices liked fine print fees and fewer “extras.”
Names like Nordstrom and Kohl's, however, are applauded for their hassle-free returns and excellent customer service.
NAUGHTY: The 30 day return policy at Abe's of Maine is full of exceptions, including microwaves, watches, TVs, and laptops.
NICE: Walmart has a new system that checks and matches prices from competing retail websites every 20 minutes
NAUGHTY: Tiger Direct charges customers a 25% restocking fee for returns that don't completely match their qualifications
