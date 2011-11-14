A Brilliant Overview Of Where The Markets And The Economy Are Right Now

Joe Weisenthal
chart

Photo: Naufal Sanaullah

Are you at all confused by what’s going on in the economy, markets, politics and Europe?Naufall Sanaullah of Shadow Capitalism regularly puts together fantastic overviews of where everything stands right now, on all the big issues.

Flipping through his presentations is a fantastic way to catch up fast.

He’s let us publish his latest here.

Now see also...

The sad story of how Italy got to be such a wreck....

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.