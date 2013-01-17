Portfolio Manager Creates Dazzlingly Deep Presentation On What's Really Going On With The US Economy

Photo: Macro Beat

We’ve seen a lot of analysts and economists present their guide to the economy and markets and 2013.But this is the best.



Naufal Sanaullah is a mathematician, portfolio manager, and editor of Macrobeat, and he’s put together a delicious deck on everything that’s happening in the U.S. economy.

In the presentation he identifies the bullish tailwinds (e.g., housing and the increasing efficacy of monetary policy) and the bearish trends (fiscal tightening, ongoing deleveraging) and what they all mean.

It’s truly impressive, and a must-read.

Huge thanks to Naufal for letting us run the whole thing.

