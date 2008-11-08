NatWest Three Heading Home

Finally! The three UK bankers who received a stiff shot of US justice for their tangential connection to Enron are going home.



Houston’s Clear Thinkers: After a hearing in New York yesterday, the three men have completed the prolonged transfer process from the U.S. prison system to the U.K. system. Accordingly, they will fly to England next week to serve the remainder of their three-year sentences there. Hopefully, they will be paroled in short order under the U.K.’s more humane sentencing laws pertaining to white-collar crimes.

For those who doubt that the US justice system could possibly unfairly railroad white collar victims, our friend Tom Kirkendall offers this excellent writeup from last November on what the NatWest Three case was all about, and why it was such a sham. Too long to snip or summarize, but definitely worth a read.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.