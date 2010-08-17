UK Bankers Say Enron Prosecutors Tortured Them Into Confessing Scam

David Bermingham and Gary Mulgrew

A website that aims to reveal what really happened in the Enron court hearings, ungagged.net, recently added the accounts of two men from the UK’s NatWest bank who say what they went through was kind of like torture.The men, David Bermingham (left) and Gary Mulgrew (right), claim that US prosecutors misled them into accepting jail time and that coupled with the mind-bending tactics employed by the US court system, they were essentially tortured into confessing white collar crimes that they didn’t commit.



In a sequence of over 50 1 to 3-minute long videos, the men explain what happened. It’s not really torture, but it’s a great argument for never providing the government with anything that might be used against you in court.

Their main arguments:

The evidence against them, which says that they conspired with Enron execs to convince NatWest to sell a valuable product very cheaply in order to reap huge profits, is nonsense – and NatWest agrees, according to this video and this video.

The prosecutors didn’t want information that might prove the men innocent, so instead of interviewing them, the prosecutors ignored the men and stuck to their game plan: Use these guys as pawns in an elaborate chess game to indict Fastow, according to the men in this video.

Prosecutors told them, cooperate, or you’ll be indicted, according to this video. Cooperating means: plead guilty and provide evidence against other people. They said no, and one criminal complaint escalated into 7 criminal charges, according to this video.

The government coerced then to enter a guilty plea by telling them, you’ll be sent home within 6 months to a year and then you can be in UK with your family and the UK government can do with you what they please, according to this video.

They eventually plead guilty and were jailed for half of their 37-month sentence, according to the Telegraph.

What happened leading up to their pleading guilty was kind of like torture, according to video #48 and video #50, in which Mulgrew says: “You took me away from my home country. You took me away from my family, my friends. My daughter’s missing me, my son’s heartbroken… “Torture takes many forms. You keep delaying the trial and delaying the trial. It’s one of the [Department of Justice’s] simplest cards to play with us, delay the trial… “We got told in the end that it was a complex case, it was connected to Enron, people trusted the [Department of Justice] and they hate Enron, and you guys have got good arguments but your chances of getting all 12 of them [the jury] saying ‘not guilty’ are remote. So maybe a hung jury and you get retried in a year, a year-and-a-half. What’s the point, just put me in jail.”

Here’s what we ended up taking away from watching the videos. Bermingham and Mulgrew participated in a trade that also involved Enron and looked sketchy enough for them to confess it to first their boss (NatWest) and then the FSA. But the men purport and seem to have had honest intentions and it’s unfortunate what followed.

It seems that largely because the NatWest guys provided all of their emails and all of the paperwork they had on the trade and their communication with Enron executives, they became involved in the big case against Enron.

They were told by their lawyers, the prosecutors don’t want you, you’re a tiny part of all this (Enron), this will probably all go away, just plead guilty, and help with the case.

Then they said no and all hell was wreaked on their lives, not akin, in our opinion, to torture, but still very possibly undeserved and unfair.

Their case seems like an unfortunate example of what might happen to someone who has little to do with a large, complicated case. No one really cares what happens to them and they might be used as just a means to an end.

But the US government did end up almost following through on their promise to return the men back to the UK within a year. They ended up spending only about 17 or 18 months in jail and now they are back in the UK.

SO it seems that now they regret not fighting the case, maybe because now Skilling is kind of winning his case and popular opinion is increasingly believing that it was less the fault of the people inside of Enron, like Skilling, and more the fault of a system that allows excessive leverage.

