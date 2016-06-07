General Mills is recalling of some of its granola bars due to potential listeria contamination

General Mills is recalling some of its popular Nature Valley granola bars.

Sunflower kernel producer SunOpta has been making recalls, due to potential listeria contamination, General Mills said in a statement Thursday.

Now General Mills is recalling four flavours of Nature Valley Bars.

“We know this is inconvenient for consumers who love these four flavours,” Anton Vincent, President of General Mills Snacks Division, said in the release. “We promise they will return as soon as it is safe to do so.”

In the release, the company stressed that these are just four of its 40 flavours.

The full list of recalled items can be found here.

The company also posted a message on Facebook:





