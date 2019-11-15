Human-like monkeys, jumping bunnies, and teeth-baring lions all feature in this year's most striking nature photos

Tom Svensson / NPOTY 2019 Man and nature category finalist; ‘Help us’ by Tom Svensson

A photo of strikingly human-like chimpanzees is among the most stunning images from this year’s Nature Photographer of the Year competition.

The annual competition is presented by Dutch organisation Nature Talks, and highlights the beauty of the natural world and the importance of conservation.

Judges received more than 14,000 entries this year.

The overall winner was Csaba Daróczi of Hungary, who snapped a picture of a pair of rabbits.

Entries for next year’s competition open December 1.

Most of us have heard how similar to humans chimpanzees can act – but it’s another thing to see it.

A photo of chimps reaching out to the camera for help has been judged as one of the most striking nature photos of the year, according to the Nature Photographer of the Year 2019 competition.

Presented by Dutch organisation Nature Talks, the competition showcases the beauty of the natural world and the importance of conservation.

Seven judges sifted through about 14,000 images (a new record for the competition) from photographers in 73 different countries to award prizes across 11 categories.

The Nature Photographer of the Year prize went to Csaba Daróczi of Hungary, who snapped a perfectly-timed (and illuminated) shot of a pair of rabbits leaping high into the air.

“This photo is proof of the fact that you don’t have to get extremely rare or extraordinary species in front of your camera to be able to create a great nature photo,” said Keith Wilson, chair of the jury. “If you have a vision and a creative mind you can create a great shot close to home.”

Here are a few of the best shots from the competition.

Nature Photographer of the Year and Black and White category winner: ‘Jump’ by Csaba Daroczi

Csaba Daroczi / NPOTY 2019 Black and white category winner: ‘Jump’ by Csaba Daroczi

Youth category winner: ‘Symphony no 5’ by Giacomo Redaelli

Giacomo Redaelli / NPOTY 2019 Youth category winner: ‘Symphony no 5’ by Giacomo Redaelli

Black and White category runner up: ‘Exchange wild’ by Alain Ernoult

Alain Ernoult / NPOTY 2019 Black and white category runner up: ‘Exchange wild’ by Alain Ernoult

Man and Nature category winner: ‘Lonely’ by Luke Massey

Luke Massey / NPOTY 2019 Man and nature category winner: ‘Lonely’ by Luke Massey

Man and Nature category finalist; ‘Help us’ by Tom Svensson

Tom Svensson / NPOTY 2019 Man and nature category finalist; ‘Help us’ by Tom Svensson

Underwater category winner: ‘Up in the air’ by Alexey Zozulya

Alexey Zozulya / NPOTY 2019 Underwater category winner: ‘Up in the air’ by Alexey Zozulya

Mammals category finalist: ‘Colourful night’ by Mohammad Murad

Mohammad Murad / NPOTY 2019 Mammals category finalist: ‘Colourful night’ by Mohammad Murad

Mammals category finalist: ‘Climbing to the sweet’ by José Juan Hernández

José Juan Hernández / NPOTY 2019 Mammals category finalist: ‘Climbing to the sweet’ by José Juan Hernández

Birds category runner up: ‘Golden eagle landing’ by Audun Rikardsen

Audun Rikardsen / NPOTY 2019 Birds category runner up: ‘Golden eagle landing’ by Audun Rikardsen

Birds category winner: ‘Greeting the sun’ by Peter Cech

Peter Cech / NPOTY 2019 Birds category winner: ‘Greeting the sun’ by Peter Cech

