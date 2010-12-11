Naturally Sarah Palin Thinks It's The Lamestream Media's Fault No One Likes Her

From last night’s ‘Most Fascinating’ special, which to ABC’s, er, credit, they’ve been milking for all it’s worth.



Walters: Well, you know, Governor, many people find the thought of you as president a little scary. You hear, “Oh, she’s very charming, but she’s uninformed.” What are they afraid of?

Palin: You know, I hear the, the, the comment out there that’s made often that I’m polarising, and, so I’m surprised that you didn’t use that, that word.

Walters: OK, I’ll use it: you’re polarising. OK.

Palin: Why is that? I think it’s because the media has shaped that persona and allowed that to be out there as a misconception and a misperception about my, what my values are and what the positions are that I support.

One might add the persona has been shaped by Palin’s refusal to talk with the what she has dubbed the ‘lamestream’ press outside her Fox News gig, TLC reality show, Facebook page, and Twitter account. Or that playing the victim does not traditionally make for the best campaign platform (cf. cojones).

Or perhaps she should simply consider taking her own, just-tweeted, advice: Life=10% circumstances, 90% your reaction to circumstances.” Which we will apparently learn about this Sunday on Spalaska.

Vid below. Palin’s segment starts at the 2:32 mark.

