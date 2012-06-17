Natural Talent Has Almost Nothing To Do With How Successful You Are

Photo: SI.com

In ~95% of cases, it doesn’t.Via Mindset: The New Psychology of Success:



Benjamin Bloom, an eminent educational researcher, studied 120 outstanding achievers. They were concert pianists, sculptors, Olympic swimmers, world-class tennis players, mathematicians, and research neurologists. Most were not that remarkable as children and didn’t show clear talent before their training began in earnest. Even by early adolescence, you usually couldn’t predict their future accomplishment from their current ability. Only their continued motivation and commitment, along with their network of support, took them to the top. Bloom concludes, “After 40 years of intensive research on school learning in the United States as well as abroad, my major conclusion is: What any person in the world can learn, almost all persons can learn, if provided with the appropriate prior and current conditions of learning.” He’s not counting the 2 to 3 per cent of children who have severe impairments, and he’s not counting the top 1 to 2 per cent of children at the other extreme… He is counting everybody else.

