The most incredible natural phenomena around the world

Nature has helped produce stunning wonders around the world.

Some of these natural phenomena are so bizarre that it can be tough to believe they exist, but the breathtaking and eerie wonders reveal nature’s immense power.

From a bright pink lake in Australia to the Northern Lights, here are some of the world’s most fascinating natural marvels.

Grüner See (Green Lake), located below Austria's Hochschwab mountains near the town of Tragoess, seems like just another lake at first glance… Shutterstock/Elena Schweitzer Source: Huffington Post One of nature's most spectacular displays, the Northern Lights are formed from electrically charged particles from the sun that combine with different gases to produce a multicolored light show. They typically occur from September to early April in destinations like Canada, Alaska, Iceland, and northern Scandinavia. Shutterstock/CoolKengzz Source: Telegraph Lake Hillier, located in Australia's Rechercha Archipelago, is not the only pink lake to exist, but while other pink lakes change colours in different temperatures, Lake Hillier maintains the same colour year-round, even when bottled. The cause of the colour remains undetermined, though some say it could be the result of its high salt content combined with the presence of a pink bacteria species. Shutterstock/vvvita Source: Condé Nast Traveller Every year, from May through July, millions of sardines swim from the cold waters of South Africa's Cape Point to the KwaZulu-Natal coast. They travel in close packs, making for a stunning whirlpool that divers around the world come to see. Shutterstock/paul cowell Source: Daily Mail In destinations like Puerto Rico and the Maldives, bioluminescent phytoplankton create stunning shimmering waters. Shutterstock/PawelG Photo Source: National Geographic For years, large stones have been moving across California's Racetrack Playa of Death Valley National Park. While it seemed that they had been moving on their own, scientists discovered that a thin layer of ice trapped underneath the rocks melts away in the sun, slowly moving the rocks for years to leave behind their stretching trails. Shutterstock/Vezzani Photography Source: ABC News Circumhorizontal arcs, or Fire Rainbows, form when sunlight enters ice crystals in the high levels of clouds, splitting them into an array of colours. They're typically only spotted in the summer, considering that the sun needs to be at an elevation of 58° or higher for the phenomenon to occur. Shutterstock/Thawornnurak Source: The Weather Channel

