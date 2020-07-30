How bleak is the college dorm situation? Well, Natural Light is offering up a mobile 'dorm from home' to fill the void for one college student

Courtesy of Natural Light The Natural Light mobile dorm (flamingos are also provided).

With more colleges going remote for the fall semester, beer brand Natural Light is offering a “Nattified mobile dorm unit” to a lucky contest winner.

One college student over the age of 21 will have the tiny dorm brought to them; it comes with amenities such as a mini fridge, a gaming system, a flat screen TV – and a set of lawn flamingos.

The winner will also receive a prepaid card with the cash equivalent of a semester’s worth of Natural Light, ie, $US180.

During a tumultuous time for higher-education, which for decades has been predicated on in-person events, dining, and housing, a new question has emerged: What’s college without cheap beer and dorms?

As more colleges are opting to go remote or adopt a hybrid model for the fall, some students may not return to campus at all – or even leave their childhood bedrooms.

And thus, budget beer brand Natural Light is stepping in to provide one college student with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a contest to win a “Nattified mobile dorm unit.”

What does a “Nattified mobile dorm unit” entail? Well, according to a press release, it has all of the college classics: a mini fridge, a flat screen TV, a gaming system, WiFi, and even AC. Oh, and, “chill vibes.” Natural Light also clarified to Business Insider that the pink lawn flamingos pictured with the unit will also be included.

It also comes with what is described as a semester’s worth of beer money, which is defined as two cases a month per month. According to the prize details, that comes in the form of a $US180 prepaid card.

Entrants must be at least 21 years old, presumably so they can enjoy their Natural Lights in their mobile home legally. And, with some schools opting to bring mostly freshmen to campus, the mobile dorm could become a new home for an older student who is taking classes remotely.

And, if school doesn’t resume in-person after a semester, don’t worry: the winner of the tiny dorm gets to keep it.

If you want to win the mobile dorm unit – and enough money for two cases of Natural Light a month (or, as others refer to it, $US180) – you can find the rules for the Dorm At Home competition here.

We commend whoever Zooms in to their college classes from the Natural Light mobile home. It may be the closest thing to a frat party – sponsored by beer and very cramped, but with a great gaming system – that students get this fall.

