9 incredible natural landmarks that were inadvertently made by man

Some of the most fascinating natural landscapes around the world are actually the result of human activity.

Mining has led to the accidental creation of stunning geysers in destinations like Nevada and Madagascar and the building of dams has led to lakes in unexpected places like the Egyptian desert and in the remote corners of the United Arab Emirates.

From the Door to Hell, whose continuous burning is actually the result of Soviet geologists who accidentally drilled and tried to burn off fuels in the hole, to Providence Canyon, which was formed through poor farming practices in the 1800s, here are 9 natural landmarks that are actually man-made.

Nevada's Fly Geyser, located in Washoe County, was created through accidental well drilling in 1916. In the 1960s, the water began escaping from the drilled location, creating the geyser which is known for its stunning changing colours. Source: Daily Mail

