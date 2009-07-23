Natural Gas Will Start Lobbying The Senate More

Three ways to reuse abandoned car plants. [Fast Company]

Politicians want green collar jobs, even if unneccessary. [peHUB]

Wall St. wants to hear positive outlooks for solar in the second half. [Reuters]

No word on price for the Chevy Volt, still. [Greentech Media]

Big business doesn’t want to see protectionism in the trade bill. [Reuters]

Natural gas is expected to step up its lobbying in the Senate. [Energy Source]

A new cleantech venture strategy: write the government for grant money. [Earth2Tech]

First Solar will build the France’s largest solar plant. [Release]

Delivering the big parts of wind turbines causes massive traffic problems. [NYT]

Investors think climate change is an issue and want it addressed, even at the expense of profit. [Bloomberg]

Ford manages a $2.3 billion profit. [WSJ]

Americans use more energy in 8 hours than pre-farming humans used in a year. [Green History]

