Natural Gas Will Start Lobbying The Senate More

Three ways to reuse abandoned car plants. [Fast Company]
Politicians want green collar jobs, even if unneccessary. [peHUB]
Wall St. wants to hear positive outlooks for solar in the second half. [Reuters]
No word on price for the Chevy Volt, still. [Greentech Media]
Big business doesn’t want to see protectionism in the trade bill. [Reuters]
Natural gas is expected to step up its lobbying in the Senate. [Energy Source]
A new cleantech venture strategy: write the government for grant money. [Earth2Tech]
First Solar will build the France’s largest solar plant. [Release]
Delivering the big parts of wind turbines causes massive traffic problems. [NYT]
Investors think climate change is an issue and want it addressed, even at the expense of profit. [Bloomberg]
Ford manages a $2.3 billion profit. [WSJ]
Americans use more energy in 8 hours than pre-farming humans used in a year. [Green History]
