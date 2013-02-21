A Natural Gas Well Is Leaking Off The Coast Of Louisiana

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Contractors for oil and gas behemoth Apache are working to plug a subsurface natural gas leak 50 miles off the coast of Louisiana, according to FuelFix.com. Reuters reported on this earlier this month.



Tests show natural gas migrated from the bottom of the 8,300-foot well to a shallower sand formation 1,100 feet below the sea floor. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement says they did not detect any gas or pollution at the seafloor, but has ordered Apache to move a second rig into place in case a relief well needs to be drilled.

The leak was originally discovered Feb. 4. Apache has already evacuated 15 workers from the rig drilling the well.

