Natural Gas Supply Booms And Prices Crash: Is Oil Next?

Thanks to a new technology for extracting natural gas trapped in shale, US domestic gas production has recently boomed: up 8.8% in January-May versus last year, the largest increase in roughly 50 years (NY Times). Consequently, natural gas prices have fallen far more than those of oil and other supply-constrained commodities: down 42% since early July.



This, of course, is exactly what some observers expect to happen with oil once new extraction technologies are brought to bear–in contrast to the position taken by the peak-oil crowd. Even if it doesn’t, however, the gas trends could help ease the energy crisis.

Other parts of the world have shale formations on an enormous scale, and while many are known to contain gas, the exploration is just beginning. Although some analysts disagree, the consensus is suddenly that natural gas is plentiful and will last for decades.

Natural gas isn’t a panacea for the energy crisis, but it will certainly help. It isn’t a renewable resource and therefore it isn’t a truly long-term solution, but it burns cleaner than coal or crude. Lower gas prices should quickly begin to reduce pressure on heating bills, and if supply growth can maintained, gas will likely increasingly be used in lieu of oil. Boone Pickens and the Democrats see gas as a transition fuel before solar, wind and other alternative energies become viable on a larger scale.

Lastly, psychologically, the sharp increase in supply and drop in prices will likely shake the conviction of some who have recently bought into the peak-oil view: If technology can unlock vast new stores of gas, why not oil? This could have a modest but meaningful impact on the price of oil.

