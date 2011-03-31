Obama's Energy Speech Sends Natural Gas Stocks Soaring

Shares in natural gas companies like Westport and Clean Power Tech are sky rocketing today on President Obama’s speech outlining future U.S. energy policy. Those plans include stipulations that federal agencies buy only alternative-fuel vehicles by 2015.



Beyond pro-natural gas rhetoric, Obama also called for the increased use of ethanol and more domestic oil production.

The adoption rate of natural gas vehicles in the U.S. relies on a federal subsidies for the industry increasing.

Here is a roundup of the stocks seeing major upward movement today:

Westport up 13.38%

Clean Power Tech up 19.20%

Fuel Systems up 6.87%

Williams Controls up 7.31%

