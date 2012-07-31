Natural Gas Is Up A Whopping 5.5%

Natural gas is up 5.54 per cent at $3.18 per million British thermal units.



Natural gas prices are on a tear because of extreme heat conditions across the U.S.. Rising demand from power plants and a decline in drilling activity are pushing prices, but prices are still 35 per cent below last year’s highs, according to Bloomberg.

Photo: Fin Viz

