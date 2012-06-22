Natural Gas Prices Spike Higher

Photo: bpende on Flickr
Natural gas prices were up as much as 3.5 per cent this morning on the back of a bullish, in-line inventory report from the EIA.July NYMEX contracts hit $2.605 after the EIA reported a 62 bcf inventory increase, to 3,006 bcf from 2,944 bcf, in compressed natural gas.
Analysts polled by Platts had expected a rise between 63 bcf and 67 bcf, according to Marketwatch.
Despite the report, natural gas players were trading lower on the broader market rout, with EOG resources the losers at -5.35 per cent.
Chesapeake and Devon were also down.
