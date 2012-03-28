America's Massive 'Free' Energy Source

At some point, there might come a day when America has the infrastructure for the bountiful volume of natural gas that comes out of the ground here, but that day is not yet here.
Thus at a time of soaring oil prices, natural gas continues to plumb comically low levels.
Click to enlarge this multi-year chart via FinViz:
Photo: FinViz
Of course, if you want a real laugh, look at the ratio of natural gas to oil.
