America's Massive 'Free' Energy Source

At some point, there might come a day when America has the infrastructure for the bountiful volume of natural gas that comes out of the ground here, but that day is not yet here.



Thus at a time of soaring oil prices, natural gas continues to plumb comically low levels.

Click to enlarge this multi-year chart via FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

Of course, if you want a real laugh, look at the ratio of natural gas to oil.

