Natural Gas Is Getting So Sexy, Even Hollywood Has Noticed





You know natural gas is getting sexy when Hollywood rolls in. Get ready for Haynesville, a movie about thrills and perils of a natural gas boom town in Louisiana.

Haynesville: As the Haynesville boom erupts, the film focuses on three lives caught in the middle of the find: A single mum takes up the defence of her community’s environmental protections, an African American preacher attempts to use the riches to build a Christian school and a salt-of-the-earth, self-described “country boy” finds himself conflicted as he weighs losing his land to an oil company’s offer to make him a millionaire.

Check out the movie’s official site here, and definitely see the trailer below. (Tip via The Energy Collective)



