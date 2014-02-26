Natural Gas Has Been Getting Destroyed

One day after seeing their biggest fall in six years, natgas futures climbed down another 8%, signaling the imminent end of the February rally.

Contracts for April delivery fell about 7% to close under $US5/mmBtu for the first time in more than a week.

Yesterday the National Weather Service’s Global Forecast System model boosted its temperature forecastfor the Midwest from March 6 to March 10, Bloomberg reported.

“As the more medium-to-long term picture of an oversupplied market is still intact, it shouldn’t be entirely surprising that a sharp and volatile giveback has manifested out of a near doubling of prices since early November 2013,” TD Securities’ Mark Dragosits said in a note.

Chart:

