CHART: We Were Surprised To Learn Which Country Dominates The World In Natural Gas-fuelled Cars

In the Economist’s report on America’s energy revolution this week is an astonishing chart showing which countries lead the world in cars running on compressed natural gas. And it may surprise you.



It’s apparently not a new trend — Khodro, Iran’s main auto manufacturer, has staked its fortunes on churning on CNG-based autos.

T. Boone Pickens has even evidently claimed that the Iranians have strategically made the switch to immunize themselves from the oil markets.

Whatever the case, the U.S. is getting lapped.

