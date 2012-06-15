Natural Gas Prices Went Ballistic Today

Photo: Wikimedia

Natural gas prices had a monster +12% gain today, thanks to a bullish storage report. The energy information administration reported natural gas in storage increased by 67 billion cubic feet last week, less than the consensus estimate of 71 to 75 BCF, based on a Platts survey of analysts, according to CNBC.



It was the biggest gain since February. NYMEX prices closed at $2.46.

Stocks of major natgas players including Chesapeake, Devon, SandRidge and Halliburton were all lifted on the news.

