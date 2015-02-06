How natural disasters terrorize the business world in one infographic

We all live with natural disasters happening all around us all the time. Volcanos, tsunamis, earthquakes, it’s all around us.

But we don’t often think about how it could affect us, and we very rarely think about how it could affect society at large, including the world of business.

The Eastern Kentucky University Department of Safety, Security, and Emergency Management recognised this and put together an awesome infographic on how the top natural disasters could affect business.

They say natural disasters have cost the global economy $US2.5 trillion since 2000.

Here’s the breakdown of the huge stakes, all in one place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.