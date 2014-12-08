Here's How Prepared Each State Is For A Natural Disaster

The folks at Foodstorage.com have put together some crucial data about how safe we all are in one big and wonderful infographic.

The first graphic below shows a map of the United States and the disasters most likely to hit certain parts of the country. Foodstorage.com also poured through the data to look at how each state is prepared for disaster. This is measured by each state’s disaster budget per capita according to NEMAweb.org.

The results are very telling. Texas is in the worst shape, according to this data. They are ranked as the least safe and least prepared state. While Vermont is the most prepared. And Wyoming takes the award for safest state.

Take a look at all the results:

