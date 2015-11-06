Here are the most dramatic photos from NATO's mega-exercise in Europe

On October 19, NATO kicked off its largest military exercise in over a decade with an opening ceremony in Tripani Air Base, Italy.
The exercise, called Trident Juncture 2015, includes approximately 36,000 troops, over 140 aircraft, and 60 ships from more than 30 nations.
The exercise’s participants include both NATO countries and nations that are close with the various NATO states without officially being part of the alliance, such as Australia, Austria, Finland, and Ukraine.
Trident Juncture is taking place entirely in the western Mediterranean, with the majority of the exercise occurring in Spain and Portugal, as well as in Italy. The operation will last until November 6.
We have collected some of the most amazing images of the exercise so far below.
Since Moscow began its military operation in Syria, Russian jets have also violated the airspace of Turkey, a NATO member, twice.
Instead, NATO's Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow told reporters during the start of the exercise that Trident Juncture is inspired by security challenges relating to African countries.
Whatever its context, Trident Juncture offers NATO and NATO-supporting countries the chance to better hone their abilities and work together.
That includes offering NATO personnel from other countries the chance to use different platforms than they're used to, such as the US' V-22 Osprey.
The operation also provides valuable opportunities for individual units to become accustomed to operating in diverse environments.
