Here's who is paying their fair share to NATO -- and who isn't

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis reportedly said Wednesday that NATO member countries should start paying more on defence or else the US may “moderate” its commitment to the alliance.

“I owe it to you all to give you clarity on the political reality in the United States, and to state the fair demand from my country’s people in concrete terms,” Mattis told NATO defence ministers, according to The Washington Post.

Only five of NATO’s 28 member countries last year met the alliance goal of spending at least 2 per cent of their economy on defence.

“America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to the alliance, each of your capitals needs to show its support for our common defence,” Mattis said.

Here’s a breakdown of each country’s contribution, based on 2016 figures provided by NATO:

United States, 3.61 per cent.

Greece, 2.38 per cent.

Britain, 2.21 per cent.

Estonia, 2.16 per cent.

Poland, 2 per cent.

France, 1.78 per cent.

Turkey, 1.56 per cent.

Norway, 1.54 per cent.

Lithuania, 1.49 per cent.

Romania, 1.48 per cent.

Latvia, 1.45 per cent.

Portugal, 1.38 per cent.

Bulgaria, 1.35 per cent.

Croatia, 1.23 per cent.

Albania, 1.21 per cent.

Germany, 1.19 per cent.

Denmark, 1.17 per cent.

Netherlands, 1.17 per cent.

Slovakia, 1.16 per cent.

Italy, 1.11 per cent.

Czech Republic, 1.04 per cent.

Hungary, 1.01 per cent.

Canada, 0.99 per cent.

Slovenia, 0.94 per cent.

Spain, 0.91 per cent.

Belgium, 0.85 per cent.

Luxembourg, 0.44 per cent.

