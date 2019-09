Militants in South Pakistan fired rockets at a NATO convoy, setting fire to 27 fuel tankers.



It’s not clear whether the trucks are merely burning or have exploded — though you can see lots of fire in this video from Russia Today:



Don’t miss: These are the threats the US Air Force is worried about >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.