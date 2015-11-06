US

NATO is flexing its muscles with its largest military exercise in a decade

Lamar Salter

NATO has conducted its largest military exercise in over a decade.

The alliance has been flexing its muscles with around 36,000 troops engaged in combat scenarios on the ground, and a number of test missions using dozens of jets, tanks and carrier ships.

Check out NATO’s mega-exercise captured in these stunning photos.

Produced by Lamar Salter

