NATO is flexing its muscles with its largest military exercise in a decade

NATO has conducted its largest military exercise in over a decade.
The alliance has been flexing its muscles with around 36,000 troops engaged in combat scenarios on the ground, and a number of test missions using dozens of jets, tanks and carrier ships.
Check out NATO’s mega-exercise captured in these stunning photos.
