NATO Commander Declares An End To The Libyan War On His Facebook Page

With no official report from U.S. officials or NATO, the only confirmation that the Libyan engagement is over has been from NATO commander Admiral James Stavridis on his Facebook page (via Wired).



Spencer Ackerman points out that the times are certainly a’changin’ and that while the North Atlantic Council has yet to vote on ending the conflict, with Stavridis’ recommendation the war is all but over.

And if you follow the admiral on Facebook, you knew it before NATO officials.

Photo: Facebook

