This is what the birth of the most powerful military alliance of all time looked like

Abbie Rowe via Wikimedia Commons Photograph of President Truman signing the document implementing the North Atlantic Treaty at his desk in the Oval Office, as a number of dignitaries look on.

On April 4, 1949, the US, Canada, and 11 European nations signed the most powerful military alliance of all time.

NATO.

Founded by Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, the Netherlands, UK, and US for three key reasons: deter Soviet expansionism, halt the revival of nationalist militarism throughout Europe, and encourage European political integration.

Today, the now 28-nation military alliance continues to

bring stability to Europe and plays a role in nearly every part of the world.

