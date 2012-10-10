Native Union Curve Bluetooth iDock

Here is the Curve Bluetooth iDock from Native Union.



Why We Love It: The Curve Bluetooth iDock is the winner of the Design Plus 2012 Award and Good Design Award in 2011. It can sync with all Bluetooth-enabled phones, computers, iPads, and tablets.

It also has multiple one-touch buttons to help control phone settings, such as answering and terminating calls, adjusting volume, muting a call, dialling the previous number, and switching between conversations. The handset can be charged from your computer using a USB cable or by plugging the base into a main outlet, and has a battery life of six hours of talk time (120 hours of standby time).

The weighted base also allows iPhone 3GS, 4, and 4S owners (sorry iPhone 5 users—the Curve dock hasn’t been updated for you yet) to charge their phone, and is fitted with an auto-reconnect function that senses and reconnects with any paired device within range.

Photo: Amazon





Photo: Amazon

Cost: Currently on sale from $149.99 to $87.69.

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon or through Native Union’s website.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with "Stuff We Love" in the subject line.

