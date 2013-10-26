Here's Why Native Advertising Will Rescue The Mobile Advertising Industry

A native ad is conceived for specific sites or apps and are a natural part of the experience. One example is the Facebook ads that show up in your news feed, another is the brand-sponsored content placed among news stories on sites like Yahoo, BuzzFeed, and Business Insider.

Native ads fetch much higher prices than traditional banner ads because they are less disruptive and perform much better than banner ads. Publishers and advertisers report sky-high click-through rates and engagement. Native ad units are crucial on mobile, where there is limited screen real estate. But there’s a problem. Big ad buyers need massive audiences, and platforms that allow them to buy native at scale are only beginning to emerge.

In two recent reports from BI Intelligence on native advertising and native ads on mobile, we interview more than a half-dozen industry experts on scale vs. native, we explain away the confusion surrounding native ads on mobile and social, we categorize the various types of native ads that have gained traction on mobile and social media, and finally — we examine why native ads will be key to lifting ad prices and banishing the damaging notion that mobile ads don’t work.

Access Both Reports On Native By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are the main facets of the emerging world of native ads on mobile:

In full, the reports:

To access BI Intelligence’s full report on Native Advertising On Mobile, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.