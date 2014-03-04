Native Advertising Is Becoming The Essential Social Ad Format

Mobile is where all social networking activity is going, and it’s why native advertising is becoming such a critical piece of social networks’ strategies.

On mobile, the stream is the experience, and native advertising is the only type of ad served.

For a recent report, BI Intelligence spoke to leaders in the native advertising space, including major ad buyers, investors in up-and-coming social media networks, and social media analytics experts to understand the forces driving the stampede into native-social advertising. We examine the top formats, dig into Facebook’s suite of native ad products, and look at how effective native-social ads can be.

“In the future, all advertising on social media will be native in-stream ads,” says Jan Rezab, CEO of Socialbakers, a social media analytics company that works with Fortune 100 brands. “The right rail and banners will disappear altogether.”

Here’s why experts are so bullish:

