Native Advertising Is Becoming The Essential Social Ad Format

Cooper Smith
BII native ad forecastBI Intelligence

Mobile is where all social networking activity is going, and it’s why native advertising is becoming such a critical piece of social networks’ strategies.

On mobile, the stream is the experience, and native advertising is the only type of ad served.

For a recent report, BI Intelligence spoke to leaders in the native advertising space, including major ad buyers, investors in up-and-coming social media networks, and social media analytics experts to understand the forces driving the stampede into native-social advertising. We examine the top formats, dig into Facebook’s suite of native ad products, and look at how effective native-social ads can be.

In the future, all advertising on social media will be native in-stream ads,” says Jan Rezab, CEO of Socialbakers, a social media analytics company that works with Fortune 100 brands. “The right rail and banners will disappear altogether.”

Here’s why experts are so bullish:

