Native Advertising Is Becoming The Essential Social Ad Format

Mobile is where all social networking activity is going, and it’s why native advertising is becoming such a critical piece of social networks’ strategies.
On mobile, the stream is the experience, and native advertising is the only type of ad served.
For a recent report, BI Intelligence spoke to leaders in the native advertising space, including major ad buyers, investors in up-and-coming social media networks, and social media analytics experts to understand the forces driving the stampede into native-social advertising. We examine the top formats, dig into Facebook’s suite of native ad products, and look at how effective native-social ads can be.
“In the future, all advertising on social media will be native in-stream ads,” says Jan Rezab, CEO of Socialbakers, a social media analytics company that works with Fortune 100 brands. “The right rail and banners will disappear altogether.”
Here’s why experts are so bullish:
- At BIA/Kelsey, which forecast that $US11 billion would be spent on social ads in 2017 and 40% would go to native ads, Jed Williams, author of the forecast, said: “If I was to re-forecast the native ad market today, would we project it growing larger at a faster rate? Certainly.”
- In-stream native ads look, feel, and function seamlessly across mobile and PC, which is precisely what brands want, as they seek to build cross-device campaigns.
- On mobile’s smaller screens, the stream is the experience. Mobile ad spend was up 83% in 2012, to $US8.9 billion globally. Many social networks are now seeing a majority of revenues come from mobile.
- Twitter started the native-social ad trend with Promoted Tweets in early 2010. The social network is now among the most influential voices in arguing that TV and digital ad spend can work hand-in-hand. Twitter now offers a suite of three different in-stream native ad products.
- LinkedIn is also making major investments in its native strategy and Pinterest is piloting native ads on its platform.
- We believe image- and video-sharing networks such as Pinterest, Vine, and Snapchat will soon be offering some of the most effective types of native ads, centered on pictures. Photos are the most shared type of content on the Web; 43% of global Internet users have shared a photo in the past month.
