Powerful Video Proves Native Americans Care About The Redskins Name Controversy

One of the common misconceptions put forth by defenders of the name “Washington Redskins,” is that the controversy was created by white people and that Native Americans either support the name or don’t care.

While there may not be many Native Americans that would list the offensive name of a pro football team as the biggest injustice perpetrated against American Indians, many do care and want the name changed.

Here is a powerful video produced by the National Congress of American Indians proving just that.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.