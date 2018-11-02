10 landmarks you didn’t know had Native American origins

- November is National Native American Heritage Month.
- Native Americans built vibrant communities in what is now the US before colonizers arrived.
- From the Gateway Arch to Alcatraz, these US landmarks have Native American connections.
Gateway Arch National Park used to be known as Jefferson National Expansion Park, with the arch symbolizing America’s westward expansion and Manifest Destiny.
The name was changed in 2015 to shift away from honoring a movement that forced Native Americans out of their lands and ravaged their communities. The museum under the arch was also renovated to include personal responses from Native Americans to questions like “Does staking claim to land justify national ownership?” according to the Washington Post.
“Why did they feel that they could go out and just take these lands?” National Park Service historian Bob Moore told NPR. “Basically they believed it was their God-given right.”
Built on sacred Hualapai land, the site cost $US30 ($AU40) million to construct. The tribe continues to manage the site after the tribe and the developer reached a settlement.
“People come from all over the world and ask where the real Indians are. And I say, ‘I am right here,'” Luka Montana, a Hualapai singer who works at the Skywalk, told MyGrandCanyonPark.com in 2018. “They think we are still living in teepees, hunting and gathering. But we have Dish Network. We live in houses.”
When Spanish settlers arrived, Native Americans used the island as a hiding place from the mission system, an effort that began in 1769 when Spanish colonizers “civilized” Native people by baptizing them.
Despite their opposition, the landmark was sculpted from 1927 to 1941.
A 1980 Supreme Court case United States vs. Sioux Nation of Indians confirms that Mount Rushmore is located on Sioux land. While the court ruled that the tribe should be offered the 1877 price of the land, plus 100 years of interest, the offer was rebuffed.
The Iroquois eventually pushed other tribes out of the area, but they lost much of their land and autonomy after the War of 1812, when more settlers arrived.
When Europeans arrived between 1500 and 1750, they found five separate, well-established tribes totaling about 20,000 people: the Tequesta, Calusa, Jeaga, Ais, and Mayaimi.
Four years later, they signed the Navajo Treaty of 1868 with the US government that allowed them to return to a small portion of their land.
The current Navajo reservation covers 25,000 miles (40,234km) across all four states. The Four Corners Monument, where tourists can stand in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah all at the same time, is run by Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation, which was established in 1957 by the Navajo Nation Tribal Council. Navajo artists sell jewelry, food, and hold demonstrations of their crafts in the visitor center.
In 2018, The Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Association began advocating to change the name of Yellowstone’s Mount Doane to First Peoples Mountain, The Guardian’s Jason Begay reported. Army Lt. Gustavus Doane, for whom the mountain is named, led the Marias Massacre that left 200 Piikani people dead. The name has not yet officially been changed.
President Theodore Roosevelt established Devil’s Tower as the first US national monument in 1906.