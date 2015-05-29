A Native American designer is pushing back against the fashion industry that copies her culture

Courtesy of Bethany Yellowtail Bethany Yellowtail and her b.YELLOWTAIL collection are a rare Native voice in the fashion industry.

Headdresses and knock-off Native American patterns on runways is controversial in the fashion industry.

Karlie Kloss’ Native American-style headdress caused an outcry at the 2012 Victoria Secret Fashion Show — the brand would later apologise and pull the outfit from the broadcast. H&M stopped selling its “hipster” Native American-inspired headdresses after customer complaints in 2013, and rapper Pharrell Williams was forced to apologise after wearing a war bonnet on the cover of Elle UK Magazine in 2014.

Daniel Goodman/Business Insider Victoria’s Secret pulled footage of Karlie Kloss is a ‘tribal inspired’ outfit in the 2012 fashion show.

And earlier this year, brand KTZ was accused of directly copying a dress by Native American fashion designer Bethany Yellowtail’s “Crow Pop Collection.”

While the KTZ dress was geometric and had seemingly random inverted triangles, Yellowtail’s was made with Crow bead work that dated back to her great grandmother.