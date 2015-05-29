A Native American designer is pushing back against the fashion industry that copies her culture

Headdresses and knock-off Native American patterns on runways is controversial in the fashion industry.
Karlie Kloss’ Native American-style headdress caused an outcry at the 2012 Victoria Secret Fashion Show — the brand would later apologise and pull the outfit from the broadcast. H&M stopped selling its “hipster” Native American-inspired headdresses after customer complaints in 2013, and rapper Pharrell Williams was forced to apologise after wearing a war bonnet on the cover of Elle UK Magazine in 2014.
And earlier this year, brand KTZ was accused of directly copying a dress by Native American fashion designer Bethany Yellowtail’s “Crow Pop Collection.”
While the KTZ dress was geometric and had seemingly random inverted triangles, Yellowtail’s was made with Crow bead work that dated back to her great grandmother.
(Left:) #Byellowtail #Apsaalooke nights dress launched in fall of 2014. The dress as stated on my website embodies a Crow design from my great great grandmother…funny I didn’t realise @ktz_official knew the Yellowtail’s or the Crow people. (right) A @ktz_official dress from NYFW walked down the runway yesterday looking mighty familiar… It’s one thing for designers to be unoriginal and knock off other peoples designs but what happens when you blatantly take cultural valuable designs from Indigenous people? Let’s find out….
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.