How Native Ads Are Challenging The Obsession With Scale In Mobile Advertising

Twitter’s impending IPO has refocused attention on mobile advertising and specifically mobile-native ads. These are ads somehow native to a mobile experience, like promoted tweets in user streams, or ads on a gaming app that are part of game-play.

An unavoidable issue when discussing native ads is scalability.

Native ads, by design, clash with digital advertising’s obsession with massive audience reach. By their very nature, native ads are conceived for specific publishers with specific aims, not scale.

Some believe the focus on scale misses the point. An obsession with scale is what has driven mobile ad prices to rock-bottom levels and led to the perception that mobile is a low-quality ad environment, they say.

In a new report from BI Intelligence on native advertising and native ads on mobile, we interview a half-dozen industry experts on scale vs. native, we explain away the confusion surrounding native mobile ads, we categorize the various types of native ads that have gained traction on mobile and social media, and finally — we examine the growing role played by publishers and agencies in nurturing the native-mobile ecosystem and upending the traditional banner ad and the ad networks that deal in them.

Here are the main facets of the emerging world of native ads on mobile:

In full, the report:

