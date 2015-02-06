There are already a bunch of brilliant videos parodying that depressing Nationwide Super Bowl ad

Super Bowl XLIX was the year of serious ads. None more serious than Nationwide’s commercial — featuring a boy checking off all the things he could never do in his life because he died in an accident — which was widely derided as “depressing” and earned the brand the dubious title of this year’s most talked-about Super Bowl advertiser.

And the creative was also perfect fodder for a good parody video, as comedians, broadcasters and the general public have demonstrated this week.

Here’s our pick of some of the best Nationwide ad spoofs that have already hit the internet less than a week after it first aired.

An A+ for effort goes to online comedy troupe Funny or Die. Keep watching to the end. The glum protagonist dies, goes to heaven, and even manages to harsh God’s vibe.

Nationwide Commercial (Extended Cut) from Funny Or Die

Conan decided to take Nationwide on at its own game, with a parody featuring scenes of destruction, body bags and a plane engulfed in flames.

The number one cause of Minecraft deaths? Preventable accidents.

YouTube user “Country Cruiser” has a macabre sense of humour.

MTV got in on the act with a 10-second blip.

And this user-generated effort from “Daniel Alexander” has a monster ending.

In its defence, Nationwide responded to the backlash earlier this week saying that the Super Bowl ad was never intended to be a sales pitch. In a statement, the company said: “The sole purpose of this message was to start a conversation, not sell insurance. We want to build awareness of an issue that is near and dear to all of us — the safety and well being of our children.”

