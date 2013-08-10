Nationwide's New Catsuit-Wearing Spy Looks A Lot Like Erin From Esurance

Nationwide Insurance recently released a new campaign in which a leather-clad spokescharacter (who doesn’t actually speak) does acrobatics around a house that is getting robbed, replacing stolen items.

If this kind of insurance saving character seems familiar … that’s because it is.

Flash back to the retired, pink haired, leather jumpsuit loving Erin from Esurance commercials.

Even though Nationwide didn’t go the cartoon route in the McKinney-made commercial, country star Jana Kramer’s look has definitely been done before in a rival insurance spot.

The spy-like Kramer descends head first:

Esurance Eric jumped up of high-rise building the same way:

They even have a similar crouch:

Although Erin had a dedicated fan following — often depicting her in inappropriate fan art — she was one of the lowest rated brand mascots in 2009, according to an E-Poll survey.

“Her appeal number of 18% (22% for males) is well below the category average of 33%, while her total awareness at 13% is far below category average of 37%,” spokesperson Randy Parker told CBS News.

She even ranked lower than Microsoft’s “Clippy” character. Erin was dropped in 2010.

There has been a recent trend to give branded characters an edge. The T-Mobile girl made headlines when she swapped the pink dress for a leather jumpsuit last spring, for example. But then T-Mobile cut her from the campaign.

We’ll see if Nationwide’s familiar leather loving spy will fare better.

