Nationwide airport strikes scheduled for Easter have been postponed following the attacks in Brussels

Photo: Agung Parameswara/Getty Images

The Community and Public Sector Union, which had scheduled strikes for this Easter long weekend, has postponed industrial action at airports across the country following the terror attacks in Brussels.

The first of weeks of strikes at international Australian airports were due to go ahead tomorrow, but the union group’s national secretary Nadine Flood has said it has postponed the action.

The decision was made after prime minister Malcolm Turnbull called on union members in Immigration and Border Force officers not to strike in the wake of the devastating attack in Brussels, which killed at least 30 people.

The strikes were planned to be the largest in the public sector’s two year industrial battle, and were expected to roll out in the weeks following Easter.

